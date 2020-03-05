EVERETT, Wash. — The Northwest Athletic Conference, in conjunction with Everett Community College, has suspended the NWAC men's and women's basketball championship tournaments after an EvCC student tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
The college has closed its campus for deep cleaning that will run through Sunday. Details will be forthcoming on the rescheduling of the tournament.
The Walla Walla Community College women were scheduled to play Highline at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the opening round of the tournament. That game was postponed.
“We are halfway home,” WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said late Thursday afternoon. “When I got the call, they told me they were hoping to reschedule for next week.”
Hazeltine was told the committee hopes to have a decision by Saturday.
Three games were played Thursday before the tournament was shut down.
“I hope we still have a tournament,” Hazeltine said. “I had to break it to the team — they were disappointed, but we understand it. Now, it’s wait and see.”
