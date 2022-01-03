Blue Mountain Community College’s McKeeley Tonkin (00) drives the ball up the court against the Edmonds Tridents on Nov. 19, 2021, the first day of the Red Lion Classic at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. BMCC and the rest of the Northwest Athletic Conference is pausing winter sports until the Week of Jan. 17, 2022.
PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College and the rest of the Northwest Athletic Conference will pause their winter sports seasons until the Week of Jan. 17.
“We believe this decision is beneficial to our student-athletes, coaches and the athletic support staff, as the cancellation of games within the NWAC and across the athletic landscape continues,” NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia said in a press release. “Our goal is to get our league games played as they are the most important games on the schedule, give our student-athletes a sense of normalcy as they work towards a championship opportunity, while being as safe as possible.”
The NWAC cited several reasons for the delay, including that positive COVID-19 numbers in December 2021 hammered college and professional sports scheduling and based on previous history and future indications, January looks concerning before a drop in February and March.
In light of the new variant, it will give the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee time to review and adjust safety protocols for basketball, and all involved in basketball, to be as safe as possible. Any updates on safety protocols will be posted as soon as they become available.
The decision gives NWAC student-athletes returning from the holiday break more time to get tested, follow through on safety protocols, and if needed, isolate and quarantine.
Also, with almost all NWAC scheduled games canceled prior to Christmas and the week before New Year’s Day, it allows student-athletes the opportunity to get back into playing condition.
Region games canceled because a team has COVID-19 will result in a forfeit, loss for that team, and a win for the team that was able to compete.
By delaying the season it may help eliminate or reduce the number league games canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
The NWAC stated it has learned from the past two years, and will respond and continue to do so as necessary. The NWAC fully understands that by making this adjustment it is not fool proof and that issues may pop up. One answer does not fit all.
According to the BMCC website, the Timberwolves will be back in action Jan. 17, hosting North Idaho. The women will play at 2 p.m., with the men at 4 p.m.
