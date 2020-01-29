ONTARIO — The Blue Mountain women's basketball team stayed winless in Northwest Athletic Conference play as they suffered a 76-56 road loss to Treasure Valley on Wednesday night.
The Timberwolves were held to just nine points in the first quarter as the Chukars poured in 16 points to take control early. Blue Mountain's offense came out of the half ready to compete, falling just 23-18 and 22-18 in quarters three and four respectively, but could not overcome their early deficit.
Madi McKrola led Blue Mountain (2-18, 0-9) with 12 points on the night, and chipped in six rebounds. Hailey Miller followed with 11 points. Alyia Munoz grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and six steals. Brooke Wheeler finished with nine points — just one shy of 500 career points.
Lilly Kelly led Treasure Valley with a game-high 26 points, and added 10 rebounds and an 11-of-13 performance at the line. Sammi Jessop had 21 rebounds — 11 offensive and 10 defensive — for the Chukars.
Blue Mountain returns home for an NWAC contest against Columbia Basin on Saturday. Game time is at 2 p.m.
Men's basketball
The Timberwolves trailed by just one point at 70-69 with 2:47 left in the second half, but Treasure Valley's Dajon Howe made a layup just over a minute later to stay ahead down the stretch as Treasure Valley handed Blue Mountain a 75-71 NWAC defeat on Wednesday.
Howe and teammate Joseph Lupumba combined for three more points at the line in the final 30 seconds to keep the Chukars out front.
Didi Seme led Blue Mountain (4-19, 0-9 NWAC) with 17 points. Craig Mueller added 13, and Shaw Broncheau 11. Howe led the Chukars with 17 points and a 6-of-6 performance at the line. DeVaughn Williams followed with 16 points.
The Timberwolves host Columbia Basin on Saturday at 4 p.m.
