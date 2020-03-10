PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College softball team has already fought their way through a tough preseason.
With Northwest Athletic Conference play on the horizon, the Timberwolves are well aware that things are about to get even tougher.
“The preseason was kinda rough on us,” Blue Mountain head coach Steve Richards said at a windy Wednesday afternoon practice. “With a large group of freshmen, we’re finally starting to figure it out.”
The Timberwolves have emerged from the preseason with a 1-9 record. Their only victory came on March 1 with a 10-8 road win over Yakima Valley in Richland, Washington. The Timberwolves — consisting of nine freshmen and five sophomores — are set to open conference play with a home doubleheader against Wenatchee Valley on Friday at 2 p.m.
The Knights are ranked fourth in the NWAC’s East Region standings with a 3-1 record. While the eight-ranked Timberwolves may have suffered more losses so far, they are counting on their preseason experience to help them against their East Region opponents.
The Softball Inter-Regional Tournament, which was set to be held last weekend in Lacey, Washington, was canceled by the NWAC in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Timberwolves, who were not slated for the tournament, were able to play out several games over the weekend, while other East Region teams could not.
Blue Mountain’s doubleheaders against Southwest Oregon on Friday and Mt. Hood on Saturday, Richards said, were the only two NWAC games played that weekend.
“That puts us at a real advantage,” he said. “A lot of teams were going up there to get a half-dozen games in and couldn’t. We’re getting things figured out that the other teams haven’t. We can compete with just about anyone in the East Region.”
The Timberwolves have scored 43 runs across their 10 preseason games so far. They have a combined batting average of .309, and have totaled eight home runs so far.
The secret to a more successful regular season — as both coach Richards and the team will agree on — is a solid team chemistry. The Timberwolves have been working on a strong family dynamic all season long.
“They’re a much tougher group,” Richards said. “They’re like a family. They get together and watch ‘The Bachelor.’ They go out to team dinners. Previous teams we’ve had were more individual. The chemistry is really taking off. It shows in our play. The teammates are always there for each other. They all get along well and communicate with each other.”
That chemistry is key in helping them attain their goal of an NWAC tournament berth in the postseason. Richards said the team must win 50% of their games in order to make that happen.
“We’ve lost a couple of heartbreakers,” he said, “but the nice thing is, everyone has got an opportunity to play and hit the ball. The thing about freshmen is, if they get a good start to the season and build some confidence, they forget that they’re freshmen.”
And the Timberwolves will have no recovery time between their Friday doubleheader and their next home showing — the Blue Mountain softball squad is set to host two games against Yakima Valley starting at noon on Saturday.
“I’m really excited for the season to start,” said Jesslyn Kriebs, a sophomore catcher from Mountain Home, Idaho. “Once we get some hits, it’s like a domino effect. Even though we’ve faced some tough teams so far, we always try our best. We never give up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.