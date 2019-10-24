PENDLETON — The Timberwolves had previously faced the Big Bend Vikings earlier in the season, suffering a five-set loss. They knew exactly what to expect the second time around.
Strength.
And although the Blue Mountain Community College volleyball team came prepared for a battle, the Vikings still escaped with a four-set win on the Timberwolves' Pink Night on Friday, which raised awareness and funds for local breast cancer patients and survivors, as well as Pendleton's Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign.
"You just have to fight the whole way through," Blue Mountain sophomore outside hitter Mariah Moulton said. "We knew they were going to bring a lot of big blockers."
The Timberwolves let go of the first set 25-18 before rallying back for a 25-19 win. The Vikings returned to sweep the final two sets 25-23 and 25-16 to make off with their second victory over Blue Mountain in Northwest Athletic Conference play this season.
Vikings sophomore libero Kiana Miller served up two back-to-back aces to put Big Bend out front early in the first set, and the team eventually took a 10-4 advantage. The Timberwolves cut that to just two points at 15-13, but failed to keep their ensuing returns in bounds, keeping the Vikings ahead.
Vikings sophomore outside hitter Payson Griner notched two unanswered points for a 22-14 advantage, and although Moulton and sophomore Keeley Morrison both put points on the board before the set was up, they could not manage a comeback.
"Big Bend is always a good program," Blue Mountain coach Ceanna Larson said. "You know you're going to have to fight for those points against them."
The Vikings held a short lived 3-0 lead in the opening minutes of the next set, but Blue Mountain strung together a rally that quickly put them up 11-6. The Vikings pulled within a single point at 14-13, but Moulton hit a kill that kept the Timberwolves going.
Blue Mountain took a six-point lead after Griner's return fell out of bounds, and Morrison got the match point to secure Blue Mountain's lone victory of the night.
Sophomore setter Abigail Ives scored a point that helped Blue Mountain tie the score at 8-8 in set three, and the Timberwolves would come within two points of taking over the lead three times, but unforced errors got the best of them, handing the Vikings another set.
"We started to struggle there in the end with our serve receives," Larson said.
The Vikings took another 3-0 lead in the final set, and although Moulton got her night's lone solo block to pull Blue Mountain within three points at 13-10, the Vikings offense swept the remainder of the match, allowing the Timberwolves just six more points.
Moulton and Morrison each had a team-high six kills for Blue Mountain (7-19, 2-9 NWAC), and sophomore Emily Beebe had five. Beebe also served two aces. Sophomore libero Maisie Hancock posted 36 digs, while Moulton had 23, and Beebe 20.
"We have a really strong group of girls," Larson said. "They're scrappy players. They're all really hard workers. They love the game, and that showed tonight."
The fifth-ranked Timberwolves host Columbia Basin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Women's soccer
Blue Mountain got shots on goal from Alex Anteau, Milly Suarez, and Tinacia Christensen, but could not connect with the net as Yakima Valley handed them a 2-0 home loss on Friday afternoon.
The Yaks put up one goal per half to stay in control of the game.
"It was a close one," Timberwolves coach Jordan Hillmick said. "We're working through lots of injuries right now. It happens in soccer. The girls are positive about this season, which is good. They're keeping their heads up. The progress they've made since the beginning of the season is night and day. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Blue Mountain (1-12-1, 0-11-1 NWAC) hits the road to Treasure Valley to finish off its season on Wednesday.
