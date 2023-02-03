HERMISTON — Grant Olsen joined a pretty elite club Tuesday, Jan. 31 — and he's just the second member.
The Hermiston junior surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in a 75-60 win over Hanford.
"It was fun," Olsen said. "I definitely knew how many points I needed going into the game. My point guard Blake Peterson was feeding me, and my teammates were looking for me."
According to Hermiston Athletic Director Larry Usher, Todd Spike, a 1991 graduate, is the only other Hermiston player to reach 1,000 points. He finished his career with 1,491 points.
"I didn't know anyone else had hit 1,000 points," Olsen said. "I think it's kind of cool."
Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said there were a couple of Prosser players that hit the 1,000-point milestone when he was an assistant with the Mustangs, but Olsen is his first as a head coach.
"It's pretty cool to see with a kid who's a junior," Smith said. "It was fun to watch. It's not the wins-losses, but the memories you make. It's a pretty cool experience."
Olsen had 987 points going into the Jan. 31 game. His 1,000th point came on a layup with 5:01 remaining in the second quarter. He finished the night with a career high 42 points.
"That was a relief," Olsen said of the basket. "It was a fast break. I lost the ball and got it back under the basket. It was a wide open layup. During the game, I didn't realize I had 42 points. It was just kind of crazy."
After Olsen's historic basket, the game was briefly halted to recognize his accomplishment. He was given a commemorative basketball and had his picture taken with his family.
Olsen has been putting the ball in the basket since his freshman year.
He scored 126 points his freshman year, then led the Bulldogs with 456 last season. This year, Olsen has 447 points, and 1,029 for his career.
Of his points this season, 133 have come from the free-throw line, where he shoots 78.24%.
Olsen leads the Mid-Columbia Conference in scoring by almost 100 points. He is averaging 23.53 points a game.
No big surprise
The basketball doesn't fall too far from the family tree in the Olsen household.
Olsen's dad, Gunner, grew up in Curlew, Washington, and went on to play basketball at Whitworth University.
His mom, Megan, played high school basketball and volleyball at North Medford High School, and played college volleyball at Gonzaga.
Olsen has been playing basketball since he was a little boy.
"I played AAU for a long time," he said. "Most of my teammates now, we have been playing AAU together since we were fourth graders."
Olsen, a 6-foot-4, 160-pound guard/forward, scores most of his points inside, but occasionally steps outside for a 3-pointer.
"Driving the lane is my bread and butter," he said.
Olsen and the Bulldogs (6-8) return to MCC play Saturday, Feb. 4, hosting Chiawana (9-5).
"Chiawana and Richland — that's the standard we want to be at," Olsen said. "We want to be that good."
