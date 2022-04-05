Tuesday, April 5
Prep baseball
Pendleton vs. Bend, at Hood River, 2 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 4:30 p.m.
La Grande JV at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Prep softball
Pilot Rock at Union (2), 3 p.m.
La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep tennis
Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Prep golf
Pendleton girls at Prineville Country Club, 11 a.m.
College softball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Baker/Powder Valley at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.
Redmond boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Pendleton girls at Redmond, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
Umatilla at Pendleton JV, 4 p.m.
Heppner Invitational, Willow Creek Country Club, 1 p.m.
Sherman at Irrigon 2 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Mount Si, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Umatilla at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.
Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.
Heppner, Echo at Nixyaawii, Birch Creek Golf Club, 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Snohomish, 6 p.m.
Griswold, Heppner, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at La Grande Invite, 10 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Moscow Invitational, TBD
