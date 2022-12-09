Saturday, Dec. 10
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Kennewick, 5 p.m.
Griswold vs. Dayville/Monument, at Condon Tournament, 2:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Eddyville, Arlington Snowball, 3:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii vs. Open Door Christian, at Pilot Rock, 4:45 p.m.
Myrtle Point at Pilot Rock, 8:15 p.m.
Clash at Umatilla
Pendleton vs. TBD
Umatilla vs. TBD
Irrigon vs. TBD
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Kennewick, 3:15 p.m.
Griswold vs. Dayville/Monument, at Condon Tournament, 1 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Eddyville, Arlington Snowball, 2 p.m.
Nixyaawii vs. Damascus Christian, at Pilot Rock, 3 p.m.
Myrtle Point at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.
Clash at Umatilla
McLoughlin vs. Grant Union, 10:30 a.m.
Riverside vs. Stanfield, 3:30 p.m.
Umatilla vs. Irrigon, 4:40 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Muilenburg Tournament, La Grande, TBD
Pendleton at Nyssa Tournament, TBD
Irrigon/Umatilla, Heppner at Culver Invitational, TBD
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Rick Sanders Invite, Portland, TBD
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at South Puget Sound, 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Green River, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Lower Columbia, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Girls bowling
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Lewiston (Idaho) at Pendleton, 7:30 p.m.
Prosser at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
South Wasco County at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Touchet, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Prosser at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Lewiston (Idaho) at Pendleton, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
South Wasco County at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Echo at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Griswold at Touchet, 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Riverside at White Salmon (Washington), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Prep boys basketball
La Grande at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
La Grande at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Irrigon/Umatilla at Echo Tournament, TBD
Thursday, Dec. 15
Girls bowling
Hermiston at Richland, 3:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Southridge, 6 p.m.
Prep swimming
Hermiston boys at Wenatchee, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pilot Rock at Bobcat Classic, Union, TBD
Heppner at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Pilot Rock at Bobcat Classic, Union, TBD
Heppner at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.