THURSDAY, MARCH 4
College men’s track and field
Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.
College women’s track and field
Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.
Prep volleyball
Pilot Rock at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Echo at Sherman, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Umatilla at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.
The Dalles/Dufur at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Grandview at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
College men’s track and field
Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.
College women’s track and field
Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.
College men’s wrestling
Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA National Championships, Park City, Kansas, TBA
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon vs. Warner Pacific, Caldwell, Idaho, 10 a.m.
Eastern Oregon vs. Warner Pacific, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.
College softball
Eastern Oregon vs. Warner Pacific (2), Hermiston, 1 p.m.
College women’s lacrosse
Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, 3 p.m.
Prep football
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Pendleton/Nixyaawii at Parkrose, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Adrian, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Dufur, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
McLoughlin at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
College men’s track and field
Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.
College women’s track and field
Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.
College men’s wrestling
Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA National Championships, Park City, Kansas, TBA
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon vs. Bushnell, Caldwell, Idaho, 10 a.m.
Eastern Oregon vs. Bushnell, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.
College baseball
Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho (2), noon
College softball
Eastern Oregon vs. Warner Pacific (2), Hermiston, 11 a.m.
College women’s basketball
George Fox at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.
Prep football
Sherman/Condon at Echo, 1 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 11 a.m.
Pendleton vs. Bend at Redmond, 12:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, noon
Griswold at Weston-McEwen JV, 3 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at The Dalles/Dufur, noon
Riverside at McLoughlin, 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at The Dalles, noon
Riverside at McLoughlin, noon
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at MCC meet at Pasco, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
College baseball
Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho (2), 11 a.m.
College men’s soccer
Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1:30 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.
College women’s basketball
George Fox at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
MONDAY, MARCH 8
College men’s soccer
Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1:30 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.
Prep volleyball
Riverside at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Bickleton at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Hood River at Pendleton, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Moses Lake (2), 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
Prep cross-country
Pendleton at Redmond, TBD
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
Prep football
Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Nixyaawii at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Griswold at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Umatilla at Stanfield Country Run, 3 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Moses Lake at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
College softball
Eastern Oregon at Carroll College (2) noon
Prep football
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Echo at Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, 1 p.m.
Union at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Adrian, 5 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 6 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton JV at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Riverside at Pendleton JV, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.