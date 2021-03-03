THURSDAY, MARCH 4

College men’s track and field

Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.

College women’s track and field

Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.

Prep volleyball

Pilot Rock at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Umatilla at Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.

The Dalles/Dufur at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Grandview at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

College men’s track and field

Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.

College women’s track and field

Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA National Championships, Park City, Kansas, TBA

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon vs. Warner Pacific, Caldwell, Idaho, 10 a.m.

Eastern Oregon vs. Warner Pacific, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

College softball

Eastern Oregon vs. Warner Pacific (2), Hermiston, 1 p.m.

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, 3 p.m.

Prep football

Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Pendleton/Nixyaawii at Parkrose, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Adrian, 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Dufur, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

McLoughlin at Griswold, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

College men’s track and field

Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.

College women’s track and field

Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D., 7 a.m.

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon qualifiers at NAIA National Championships, Park City, Kansas, TBA

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon vs. Bushnell, Caldwell, Idaho, 10 a.m.

Eastern Oregon vs. Bushnell, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho (2), noon

College softball

Eastern Oregon vs. Warner Pacific (2), Hermiston, 11 a.m.

College women’s basketball

George Fox at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

Prep football

Sherman/Condon at Echo, 1 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Hermiston at The Dalles, 3 p.m.

Pendleton at Redmond, 11 a.m.

Pendleton vs. Bend at Redmond, 12:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, noon

Griswold at Weston-McEwen JV, 3 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at The Dalles/Dufur, noon

Riverside at McLoughlin, 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at The Dalles, noon

Riverside at McLoughlin, noon

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at MCC meet at Pasco, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho (2), 11 a.m.

College men’s soccer

Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.

College women’s basketball

George Fox at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 8

College men’s soccer

Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.

Prep volleyball

Riverside at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Griswold, 5 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Bickleton at Echo, 5:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Hood River at Pendleton, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at Moses Lake (2), 3 p.m.

 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

Prep cross-country

Pendleton at Redmond, TBD

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

Prep football

Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Nixyaawii at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Griswold at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Echo, 5:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Umatilla at Stanfield Country Run, 3 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Moses Lake at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Carroll College (2) noon

Prep football

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

Echo at Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, 1 p.m.

Union at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Adrian, 5 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 6 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton JV at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Riverside at Pendleton JV, 5 p.m.

