Saturday, Jan. 14
Prep boys basketball
Ione/Arlington at Klickitat, 3:30 p.m.
Union at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Irrigon, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Ione/Arlington at Klickitat, 2 p.m.
Union at Nixyaawii, 2:30 p.m.
Griswold at Echo, 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Ellensburg Invite, 9 a.m.
Pendleton at Southridge Tournament, Portland, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Oregon Wrestling Classic, Redmond, TBD
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Davis Invite, 9 a.m.
Prep swimming
Pendleton boys and girls at La Grande, Veterans Memorial Pool, noon
Hermiston boys at Winter Invite, Cheney, 2 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
Prep boys basketball
Umatilla at Horizon Christian, noon
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at Horizon Christian, 9 a.m.
College men’s basketball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Girls bowling
Southridge at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton vs. Vale at Baker H.S., 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Trout Lake, 7 p.m.
Condon at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Southridge, 5:45 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Wallowa, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Trout Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Condon at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Prep swimming
Pendleton boys and girls vs. Scappoose and Seaside, at St. Helens, TBD
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Prep boys basketball
La Grande at Pendleton, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
La Grande at Pendleton, 6 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 6:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Boys wrestling
Ontario at Pendleton, 6 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Hanford at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Pilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Prep boys basketball
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Vale at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Burns at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
South Wasco County at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Vale at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Echo at Union, 6 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Burns at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
South Wasco County at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Griswold at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Elgin, 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Irrigon/Umatilla, Heppner at Grant Union, TBD
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Othello Lady Huskie Invite, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Prep boys basketball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 2:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Lyle/Wishram, 3:30 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Elgin at Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Nyssa at McLoughlin, 4:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 3:15 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Lyle/Wishram, 2 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Elgin at Echo, 3 p.m.
Nyssa at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Union at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Riverside at Screamin Eagle, Santiam Christian, 10 a.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Othello Lady Huskie Invite, 9 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
