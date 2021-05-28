Schedule subject to change
MONDAY, MAY 31
No events scheduled
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Prep boys basketball
The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
La Grande at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Umatilla JV, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
La Grande at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 6 p.m.
Prep bowling
Chiawana at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
