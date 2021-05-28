Schedule subject to change

MONDAY, MAY 31

No events scheduled

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Prep boys basketball

The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

La Grande at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

South Wasco County at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Umatilla JV, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

La Grande at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

South Wasco County at Echo, 6 p.m.

Prep bowling

Chiawana at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

