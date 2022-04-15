Saturday, April 16
Prep baseball
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Sherman (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Union (2), 2 p.m.
Boys soccer
Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep Tennis
Hermiston at Tri-City Invite, 8 a.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.
Track and field
Hermiston, Pendleton, Pilot Rock at Pasco Invite, 9:10 a.m.
Ione at Sherman Invitational, 10 a.m.
College baseball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), noon
Monday, April 18
Prep tennis
Ridgeview boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Pendleton girls at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Prep golf
Pendleton girls at Eagle Crest, Redmond, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Prep baseball
Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Union at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 4:30 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Echo/Stanfield JV, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep tennis
La Grande at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Ione/Heppner at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7:30 p.m.
Track and field
Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo at District 2A-5 Preview, Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
College softball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley (2), 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Track and field
MCC meet at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, TBD
Prep golf
Hermiston at MCC pod, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon
Prep baseball
Irrigon at Liberty Christian, 4 p.m.
Prep tennis
Crook County boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Pendleton girls at Crook County, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Track and field
Ione at Mt. Adams Invitational, Trout Lake, 3 p.m.
Prep tennis
Hermiston at Pasco, 3:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3:30 p.m.
Sherman boys and girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Prep baseball
Joseph at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.
Vale at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford (2), 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Burns at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.
Enterprise at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.
Vale at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana (2), 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner, Echo at Union Invite, Buffalo Peak Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Prep lacrosse
Kamiakin at Hermiston (AMMS), 7:30 p.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at Oregon Relays, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
Irrigon, Riverside at Wayne Invitational, Vale, 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Prep baseball
Weston-McEwen at Heppner (2), 11 a.m.
Pendleton at Redmond (2), noon
McLoughlin at Ontario (2), noon
Prep softball
Weston-McEwen at Heppner/Ione (2), 11 a.m.
Redmond at Pendleton (2), noon
McLoughlin at Ontario (2), 1 p.m. (MT)
Prep basketball
All-Star Classic
Tri-Cities vs. Yakima, Sunnyside High School, 2 p.m. (girls), 4 p.m. (boys)
Track and field
Hermiston at Oregon Relays, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
Pendleton at The Willamette Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.
Griswold, Heppner, Ione, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at 1A/2A/3A Regional Meet, EOU, 10 a.m.
McLoughlin at MacDougall Invite, Colfax, 11 a.m.
College baseball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), noon
