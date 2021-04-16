SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Prep baseball
McLoughlin at Irrigon (2), 11 a.m.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.
Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (2), 1 p.m.
Grant Union/Prairie City at Weston-McEwen (2), noon
Prep softball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.
Union/Cove at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.
Grant Union/Prairie City at Hepper/Ione (2), 1 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, noon
Prep track and field
McLoughlin at Union Invite, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley (2), noon
MONDAY, APRIL 19
Prep boys tennis
Pendleton at Hood River, 3 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Hood River at Pendleton, 2 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Prep baseball
Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 4:40 p.m.
Union/Cove at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin (2), 4 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
College volleyball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 5 p.m.
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 5:30 p.m.WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Prep baseball
Irrigon at La Grande JV, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Heppner/Ione at Pendleton freshmen (2), 3 p.m.
Prep track and field
Hermiston at Southridge, 3 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
The Dalles at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Pendleton at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Hermiston at Richland, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon
Prep girls golf
Hermiston at Richland, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon
Men’s college soccer
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
