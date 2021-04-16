SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Prep baseball

McLoughlin at Irrigon (2), 11 a.m.

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.

Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (2), 1 p.m.

Grant Union/Prairie City at Weston-McEwen (2), noon

Prep softball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.

Union/Cove at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.

Grant Union/Prairie City at Hepper/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, noon

Prep track and field

McLoughlin at Union Invite, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley (2), noon

MONDAY, APRIL 19

Prep boys tennis

Pendleton at Hood River, 3 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Hood River at Pendleton, 2 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

Prep baseball

Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.

Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Kennewick at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 4:40 p.m.

Union/Cove at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin (2), 4 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

College volleyball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 5 p.m.

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 5:30 p.m.WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

Prep baseball

Irrigon at La Grande JV, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Heppner/Ione at Pendleton freshmen (2), 3 p.m.

Prep track and field

Hermiston at Southridge, 3 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

The Dalles at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Pendleton at The Dalles, 3 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Hermiston at Richland, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon

Prep girls golf

Hermiston at Richland, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon

Men’s college soccer

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

