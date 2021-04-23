Times subject to change
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Prep baseball
Redmond at Pendleton, noon
Irrigon at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon
Weston-McEwen at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton at Redmond, 11 a.m.
Pendleton vs. Bend (at Redmond), 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at McLoughlin (2), noon
Riverside at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Prep track and field
Griswold, Umatilla, Stanfield, McLoughlin at Union Relays, TBD
Prep boys soccer
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 10 a.m.
Men’s college soccer
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 1 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 11 a.m.
College rodeo
Walla Walla, Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain at EOTEC, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
College baseball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Prep boys tennis
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 2 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Pendleton at The Dalles, 11 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Pendleton at Goldendale, 11 a.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Prep baseball
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.
College volleyball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain 5 p.m.
Big Bend at Blue Mountain 6:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
Prep baseball
La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 2 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Richland at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Richland at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 2 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Prep boys tennis
Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Hermiston, Kamiakin at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m
McLoughlin at Baker, 2:30 p.m.
Ione at Burns Invitational, 4 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Hermiston at MCC match, Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland, noon
Echo, Dufur, Enterprise, Hood River, Wallowa at Heppner, 2 p.m.
Prep girls golf
Hermiston at MCC match, Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland, noon
Echo, Dufur, Enterprise, Hood River, Wallowa at Heppner, 2 p.m.
College baseball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
