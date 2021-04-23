Times subject  to change

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Prep baseball

Redmond at Pendleton, noon

Irrigon at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon

Weston-McEwen at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton at Redmond, 11 a.m.

Pendleton vs. Bend (at Redmond), 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at McLoughlin (2), noon

Riverside at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Prep track and field

Griswold, Umatilla, Stanfield, McLoughlin at Union Relays, TBD

Prep boys soccer

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 10 a.m.

Men’s college soccer

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 1 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 11 a.m.

College rodeo

Walla Walla, Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain at EOTEC, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

College baseball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

Prep boys tennis

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 2 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Pendleton at The Dalles, 11 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Pendleton at Goldendale, 11 a.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Prep baseball

Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.

College volleyball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain 5 p.m.

Big Bend at Blue Mountain 6:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Prep baseball

La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 2 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Richland at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Crook County, 3 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Richland at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 2 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Prep boys tennis

Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Hermiston, Kamiakin at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m

McLoughlin at Baker, 2:30 p.m.

Ione at Burns Invitational, 4 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Hermiston at MCC match, Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland, noon

Echo, Dufur, Enterprise, Hood River, Wallowa at Heppner, 2 p.m.

Prep girls golf

Hermiston at MCC match, Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland, noon

Echo, Dufur, Enterprise, Hood River, Wallowa at Heppner, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

