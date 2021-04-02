SATURDAY, APRIL 3
Prep football
Heppner vs. Toledo at Redmond, 1 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Griswold, 1 p.m.
McLoughlin at Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Crook County at Pendleton, noon
Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Crook County, noon
Walla Walla at Hermiston, noon
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, noon
MONDAY, APRIL 5
Prep golf
Hermiston at Walla Walla, noon
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Prep volleyball
Sherman at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Umatilla at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Prep baseball
Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Hanford at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Hanford at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin College, 2 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin College, 4:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Prep football
Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Prep track and field
Hanford at Hermiston, noon
College baseball
Spokane at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
