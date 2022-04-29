Schedule subject to change
Saturday, April 30
Prep baseball
Sherman at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Lyle (2), 11 a.m.
Grandview at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Echo/Stanfield at Hermiston JV (2), 1 p.m.
Track and field
Ione at Jeff Agar Invitational, Trout Lake, 11 a.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Union Relays, 11 a.m.
McLoughlin at Legends Invite, Walla Walla, 10:30 a.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho (2), noon
College Rodeo
Northwest Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals, EOTEC, Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Monday, May 2
Prep tennis
The Dalles boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Pendleton girls at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Prep golf
Pendleton girls at Meadow Lakes, Prineville, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Prep baseball
McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
Prep tennis
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield, 4:30 p.m.
Prep golf
Hermiston at MCC pod, Sun Willows Golf Course, TBD
Track and field
Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Mustang Senior Night, Heppner, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Track and field
Hermiston at MCC meet, Pasco, TBD
Prep tennis
Pendleton boys at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Ridgeview girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Prep tennis
Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Prep baseball
Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)
Umatilla at Joseph (2), 1 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Umatilla at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)
Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview (2), 3 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner, Echo at Enterprise Invite, Alpine Meadows Golf Club, 10 a.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at Richland Twilight, Hanford, TBD
Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Baker Invite, 10 a.m.
Ione at Pirate Invite, Bickleton, 3:30 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton at Sherman, 3 p.m.
Ione/Heppner at Stanfield/Echo, TBD
Prep lacrosse
Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
College softball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Prep baseball
Heppner at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.
Pilot Rock at Dufur (2), 11 a.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union (2), 11 a.m.
Track and field
Griswold, Heppner, Ione at Condon Invitational, 1 p.m.
Pirate Senior Night Relays, Riverside, 4 p.m.
College baseball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.