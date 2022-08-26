Saturday, Aug. 27
Prep football
Pendleton at Hermiston jamboree, 11 a.m.
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Lewiston (Idaho) Tournament, TBD
McLoughlin at La Grande Tournament, TBD
Heppner at Grant Union Tournament, 8 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Lowell, noon
Weston-McEwen vs. North Douglas, at Lowell, 1:30 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Heppner, Nixyaawii, Pendleton, Pilot Rock at John Hascall Memorial, Pilot Rock, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 28
College men’s soccer
South Puget Sound at Blue Mountain, 5 p.m.
College women’s soccer
South Puget Sound at Blue Mountain, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Prep girls soccer
McLoughlin at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
RiversIdahoe at Catlin Gabel, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Catlin Gabel at RiversIdahoe, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at RiversIdahoe, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Griswold, 7 p.m.
College volleyball
Bellevue at Blue Mountain, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Irrigon at Baker JV, 7 p.m.
Heppner vs. St. Paul, at Dufur, 1 p.m.
Heppner at Dufur, 3 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at South Wasco County, 4 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Mountain View, at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4 p.m.
La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
RiversIdahoe at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at La Grande JV, 4 p.m.
RiversIdahoe at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Ione/Arlington at Dufur Classic, TBD
Toledo at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Caldera, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Tri-Cities Prep, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Imbler at EOU, 7 p.m.
Joseph at Echo, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Culver, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
College Place at McLoughlin, 7p.m.
Echo, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Stanfield, Umatilla at Baker Tournament, TBD
Pilot Rock vs. TBD at Dufur, TBD
Trout Lake at Umatilla, TBD
Hermiston, Pendleton at Hanford Jamboree, 4 p.m.
Blue Mountain at College of Idahoaho, 5 p.m.
Umpqua at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
South Puget Sound at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.