Saturday, Dec. 11
Prep girls basketball
Weston-McEwen vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 a.m.
Echo vs. Jordan Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 10 a.m.
Irrigon vs. Nixyaawii, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 10 a.m.
Stanfield vs. Bandon, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 11:30 a.m.
Grant Union vs. Riverside, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Griswold, Arlington Snowball Classic, 2 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 3:15 p.m.
McLoughlin vs. Umatilla, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Heppner vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 6:15 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Weston-McEwen vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 9:45 a.m.
Irrigon vs. Nixyaawii, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.
Echo vs. Jordan Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Bandon vs. Stanfield, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 1:15 p.m.
Riverside vs. Grant Union at Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 2:30 p.m.
Griswold vs. Ione/Arlington, Arlington Snowball Classic, 3:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 4:45 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin vs. Umatilla, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Hermiston, Pendleton, McLoughlin at Muilenburg Tournament, La Grande, 7 a.m.
Irrigon at Culver Invite, TBD
Prep swimming
Pendleton at La Grande, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain vs. Umpqua at Centralia, noon
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at Lewiston (Idaho), 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Lewiston, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Richland at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Prep girls basketball
Stanfield at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Stanfield at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Heppner at Echo, noon
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Clark College, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Clarkston (Washington), 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Pasco, 3:30 p.m.
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Southridge, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep swimming
Pendleton at Parkrose, 4:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
South Puget Sound at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Prep girls basketball
Pilot Rock at Knappa, 5 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Warrenton at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Echo at Condon, 6 p.m.
Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen JV vs. Griswold at Helix Tournament, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pilot Rock at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Warrenton at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Condon, 7:30 p.m.
Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Long Creek/Ukiah vs. Griswold at Helix Tournament, 8 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Umpqua, 7 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at Banks, 5 p.m.
