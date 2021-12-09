Saturday, Dec. 11

Prep girls basketball

Weston-McEwen vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 a.m.

Echo vs. Jordan Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 10 a.m.

Irrigon vs. Nixyaawii, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 10 a.m.

Stanfield vs. Bandon, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 11:30 a.m.

Grant Union vs. Riverside, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Ione/Arlington vs. Griswold, Arlington Snowball Classic, 2 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 3:15 p.m.

McLoughlin vs. Umatilla, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Heppner vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 6:15 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Weston-McEwen vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 9:45 a.m.

Irrigon vs. Nixyaawii, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.

Echo vs. Jordan Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Bandon vs. Stanfield, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 1:15 p.m.

Riverside vs. Grant Union at Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 2:30 p.m.

Griswold vs. Ione/Arlington, Arlington Snowball Classic, 3:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 4:45 p.m.

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin vs. Umatilla, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston, Pendleton, McLoughlin at Muilenburg Tournament, La Grande, 7 a.m.

Irrigon at Culver Invite, TBD

Prep swimming

Pendleton at La Grande, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain vs. Umpqua at Centralia, noon

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Lewiston (Idaho), 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Lewiston, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Richland at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Prep girls basketball

Stanfield at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Stanfield at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Heppner at Echo, noon

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Clark College, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Clarkston (Washington), 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Pasco, 3:30 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Southridge, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep swimming

Pendleton at Parkrose, 4:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

South Puget Sound at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Prep girls basketball

Pilot Rock at Knappa, 5 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Warrenton at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Echo at Condon, 6 p.m.

Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen JV vs. Griswold at Helix Tournament, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pilot Rock at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Warrenton at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Condon, 7:30 p.m.

Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Long Creek/Ukiah vs. Griswold at Helix Tournament, 8 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Umpqua, 7 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at Banks, 5 p.m.

