Saturday, Dec. 18

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Best of the West, 9 a.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at Liberty Tournament, 8 a.m.

Hermiston at Tri-State, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, TBD

Prep girls basketball

Griswold at Helix Tournament, TBD

Weston-McEwen vs. Warrenton, Heppner Tournament, 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Vernonia, 1 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 3:15 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Irrigon vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 4 p.m.

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 4 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Griswold at Helix Tournament, TBD

Pilot Rock at Vernonia, 2:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Warrenton, Heppner Tournament, 2:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.

Clarkston, Washington, at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 5:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain vs. Bellevue at Umpqua, noon

EOU vs. Walla Walla, 6:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

EOU vs. Walla Walla, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Prep girls basketball

McLoughlin at Corbett, 3 p.m.

Riverside at White Swan (Washington), 4 p.m.

Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Pendleton vs. Crater, Corvallis Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

McLoughlin at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at White Swan (Washington), 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Corvallis Tournament, TBD

McLoughlin at Cascade Holiday Classic, TBD

Heppner at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

McLoughlin at Seaside, 5 p.m.

Baker at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 7:15 p.m.

Heppner at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

EOU vs. Linfield, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Corvallis Tournament, TBD

McLoughlin at Cascade Holiday Classic, TBD

Horizon Christian at Griswold, 2 p.m.

White Swan (Washington) at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.

Boys prep basketball

Horizon Christian at Griswold, 4 p.m.

White Swan (Washington) at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Union, 6:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at The Dalles, 7 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Riverside/Arlington at Rollin Schimmel Memorial Tournament, Pendleton, TBD

Thursday, Dec. 23

Prep girls basketball

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.

Boys prep basketball

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Prep girls basketball

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 10 a.m.

Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 1 p.m.

Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 11:30 a.m.

Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 2:30 p.m.

Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 5:30 p.m.

