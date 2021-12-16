Saturday, Dec. 18
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Best of the West, 9 a.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at Liberty Tournament, 8 a.m.
Hermiston at Tri-State, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, TBD
Prep girls basketball
Griswold at Helix Tournament, TBD
Weston-McEwen vs. Warrenton, Heppner Tournament, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Vernonia, 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 3:15 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 4 p.m.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 4 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Griswold at Helix Tournament, TBD
Pilot Rock at Vernonia, 2:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Warrenton, Heppner Tournament, 2:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.
Clarkston, Washington, at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain vs. Bellevue at Umpqua, noon
EOU vs. Walla Walla, 6:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
EOU vs. Walla Walla, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Prep girls basketball
McLoughlin at Corbett, 3 p.m.
Riverside at White Swan (Washington), 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Crater, Corvallis Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
McLoughlin at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at White Swan (Washington), 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at Corvallis Tournament, TBD
McLoughlin at Cascade Holiday Classic, TBD
Heppner at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
McLoughlin at Seaside, 5 p.m.
Baker at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 7:15 p.m.
Heppner at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
EOU vs. Linfield, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at Corvallis Tournament, TBD
McLoughlin at Cascade Holiday Classic, TBD
Horizon Christian at Griswold, 2 p.m.
White Swan (Washington) at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.
Boys prep basketball
Horizon Christian at Griswold, 4 p.m.
White Swan (Washington) at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Union, 6:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Riverside/Arlington at Rollin Schimmel Memorial Tournament, Pendleton, TBD
Thursday, Dec. 23
Prep girls basketball
Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.
Boys prep basketball
Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Prep girls basketball
McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD
Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD
Pilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 10 a.m.
Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 1 p.m.
Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD
Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD
Pilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 11:30 a.m.
Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 2:30 p.m.
Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 5:30 p.m.
