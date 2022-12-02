Saturday, Dec. 3
Prep girls basketball
Scappoose at Pendleton, Red Lion Tourney, 2 p.m.
Hermiston at Lincoln (Tacoma), 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. TBD, at Cove H.S., TBD
Irrigon at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD
Ione/Arlington vs. Joseph, at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 4 p.m.
Echo vs. Dayville/Monument, at Union H.S., 12:30 p.m.
Dufur at Heppner, 1:30 p.m.
Griswold at Horizon Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Scappoose at Pendleton, Red Lion Tourney, 3:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. TBD, at Cove H.S., TBD
Irrigon at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD
Ione/Arlington at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD
Echo vs. Dayville/Monument, at Union H.S., 11 a.m.
Griswold at Horizon Christian, 3 p.m.
Dufur at Heppner, 3 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Edmonds Invite, 7 a.m.
Pendleton at Tyrone S. Wood Invitational, Oregon City, 8 a.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Ladycat Kickoff Tournament, Ellensburg, 7 a.m.
Prep swimming
Pendleton boys and girls at Redmond, TBD
Hermiston boys at Walla Walla Pentathlon, noon
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Linn-Benton, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 6:30 p.m.
Joseph at Weston-McEwen, 6:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Touchet at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at The Dalles, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Sunnyside, 5:45 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Joseph at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Touchet at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Girls bowling
Chiawana at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Richland at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Riverside Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Richland at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Nixyaawii vs. Crane, at Pilot Rock, 8:15 p.m.
Crosshill Christian at Pilot Rock, 8:15 p.m.
Clash at Umatilla
Pendleton vs. Riverside, 2 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Faith Bible, 5:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Nixyaawii vs. Crane, at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.
Crosshill Christian at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.
Clash at Umatilla
Pendleton vs. Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
McLoughlin vs. Stanfield, 2 p.m.
Umatilla vs. Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Faith Bible, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7:30 p.m.
St. Paul at Pilot Rock, 9:45 a.m.
Griswold vs. Klickitat/Glenwood, at Condon Tournament, 1:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii vs. Bonanza, at Pilot Rock, 4:45 p.m.
Heppner at Dufur, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Pendleton JV, Arlington Snowball, 7:30 p.m.
Clash at Umatilla
Pendleton vs. TBD
Umatilla vs. TBD
Irrigon vs. TBD
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 5:45 p.m.
Pendleton at Milwaukie Academy of the Arts, 5:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Pilot Rock, 9:45 a.m.
Griswold vs. Klickitat/Glenwood, at Condon Tournament, noon
Nixyaawii vs. Bonanza, at Pilot Rock, 3 p.m.
Heppner at Dufur, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Pendleton JV, Arlington Snowball, 6 p.m.
Clash at Umatilla
McLoughlin vs. Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Riverside vs. Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Umatilla vs. Faith Bible, 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Muilenburg Tournament, La Grande, TBD
Pendleton at Nyssa Tournament, TBD
Heppner at Culver Invitational, TBD
Riverside at Othello, TBD
Girls wrestling
Riverside at Royal (Washington), TBD
Prep swimming
Pendleton boys and girls at Scappoose, TBD
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Pierce, 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Edmonds, 3 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.