Saturday, Dec. 4
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at Tyrone S. Woods Invite, Oregon City, TBD
Prep girls basketball
Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD
Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD
Pilot Rock at Sherman at Sherman County Invite, TBD
Ione/Arlington at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD
Pendleton vs. Lebanon at Ridgeview Tournament, 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Gaston, 12:30 p.m.
Umatilla JV at Griswold, 1:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Heppner, 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Selah, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Wilsonville Tournament, TBD
Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD
Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD
Pilot Rock at Sherman at Sherman County Invite, TBD
Ione/Arlington at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD
Weston-McEwen at Gaston, 2 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Heppner, 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Selah, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Green River at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
College women’s basketball
Gonzaga Club at Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 6
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton JV at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton JV at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Prep girls basketball
Irrigon at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.
Baker at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Irrigon at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Southridge, 2:30 p.m.
Prep boys swimming
Hermiston at Cheney, 3 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Riverside at Rainier Duals, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Milwaukie, 5:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Riverside vs. Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Echo vs. Powder Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Bandon at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Bonanza at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Putnam, 7:15 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Riverside vs. Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.
Echo vs. Powder Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Toledo at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Bandon at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Bonanza at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep swimming
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.
