Saturday, Dec. 4

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at Tyrone S. Woods Invite, Oregon City, TBD

Prep girls basketball

Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD

Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD

Pilot Rock at Sherman at Sherman County Invite, TBD

Ione/Arlington at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD

Pendleton vs. Lebanon at Ridgeview Tournament, 11 a.m.

Weston-McEwen at Gaston, 12:30 p.m.

Umatilla JV at Griswold, 1:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Heppner, 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Selah, 4 p.m.

Stanfield at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Wilsonville Tournament, TBD

Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD

Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD

Pilot Rock at Sherman at Sherman County Invite, TBD

Ione/Arlington at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD

Weston-McEwen at Gaston, 2 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Heppner, 4:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Selah, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Green River at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

College women’s basketball

Gonzaga Club at Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton JV at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton JV at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Prep girls basketball

Irrigon at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.

Baker at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Irrigon at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Southridge, 2:30 p.m.

Prep boys swimming

Hermiston at Cheney, 3 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Riverside at Rainier Duals, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Milwaukie, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Riverside vs. Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Bandon at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Bonanza at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Putnam, 7:15 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Riverside vs. Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Toledo at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Bandon at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Bonanza at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep swimming

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.