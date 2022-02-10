Sorry, an error occurred.
Schedule subject to change
Saturday, Feb. 12
Prep girls basketball
Condon at Echo, 2 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Joseph, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
MCC/GSL District 8 Tournament: Hermiston at GSL No. 2, TBD
Condon at Echo, 3:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Griswold at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at Intermountain Conference District Championships, Crook County, 9 a.m.
La Grande, McLoughlin at 4A Special District 4 Championships, Sisters, 10 a.m.
WIAA Region 4 Regional Tournament at Hermiston, 10 a.m.
Heppner at Pine Eagle, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Pendleton at Intermountain Conference District Championships, Hood River, 9 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 4 p.m.
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.
College track and field
Eastern Oregon at Whitworth Invitational, 8 a.m.
College baseball
Eastern Oregon at Pacific (2), noon
College softball
Eastern Oregon at Willamette, 2 p.m.
College women’s lacrosse
Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, noon
Sunday, Feb. 13
Eastern Oregon at Willamette (2), 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
The Dalles at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Prep boys and girls wrestling
Hermiston at Mat Classic XXXIII, Tacoma, 10 a.m.
Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 5:30 p.m.
College men’s wrestling
Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA
