Schedule subject to change

Saturday, Feb. 19

Prep girls basketball

Big Sky League title game: Ione/Arlington vs. Echo, site and time TBD

Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs: Union vs. Stanfield/Enterprise, Pendleton Convention Center, 7:45 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs: Heppner vs. Stanfield/Union, Pendleton Convention Center, 6 p.m.

Prep boys and girls wrestling

Hermiston at Mat Classic XXXIII, Tacoma, 10 a.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Irrigon, Riverside at 3A Special District 1 Tournament, Nyssa, TBD

Heppner/Ione, Echo/Stanfield at Special District 4 Championships, Adrian, 10 a.m.

College men’s basketball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m.

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon (2), noon

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA

College women’s lacrosse

Willamette at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon (2), noon

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Lewis & Clark College (2), noon

College women’s lacrosse

Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Hood River, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

College men’s basketball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Prep wrestling

Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Ridgeview High School, 9 a.m.

McLoughlin at 4A state tournament, Cascade High School, 9 a.m.

Riverside, Irrigon at 3A state tournament, La Pine High School, 9 a.m.

Heppner/Ione, Echo at 2A state tournament, Culver High School, 9 a.m.

College men’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.