Schedule subject to change
Prep girls basketball
Big Sky League title game: Ione/Arlington vs. Echo, site and time TBD
Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs: Union vs. Stanfield/Enterprise, Pendleton Convention Center, 7:45 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs: Heppner vs. Stanfield/Union, Pendleton Convention Center, 6 p.m.
Prep boys and girls wrestling
Hermiston at Mat Classic XXXIII, Tacoma, 10 a.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Irrigon, Riverside at 3A Special District 1 Tournament, Nyssa, TBD
Heppner/Ione, Echo/Stanfield at Special District 4 Championships, Adrian, 10 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon (2), noon
College men’s wrestling
Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA
College women’s lacrosse
Willamette at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
College softball
Eastern Oregon at Lewis & Clark College (2), noon
Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 5:45 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River, 7:30 p.m.
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Ridgeview High School, 9 a.m.
McLoughlin at 4A state tournament, Cascade High School, 9 a.m.
Riverside, Irrigon at 3A state tournament, La Pine High School, 9 a.m.
Heppner/Ione, Echo at 2A state tournament, Culver High School, 9 a.m.
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
