Saturday, Feb. 26

Prep wrestling

Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Ridgeview High School, 9 a.m.

McLoughlin at 4A state tournament, Cascade High School, 9 a.m.

Riverside, Irrigon at 3A state tournament, La Pine High School, 9 a.m.

Heppner/Ione, Echo at 2A state tournament, Culver High School, 9 a.m.

Prep boys basketball

1A state playoffs: Ione/Arlington at Nixyaawii, 4:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

2A state playoffs: Stanfield at Vernonia, 1 p.m.

3A state playoffs: Hermiston vs. Everett, Everett CC, 2 p.m.

1A state playoffs: Ione/Arlington at Nixyaawii, 3 p.m.

1A state playoffs: Yoncalla at Echo, 5 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon at Whitman, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

College women’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.

Clackamas at Blue Mountain (2), noon

College softball

Eastern Oregon vs. Marymount California, Rocklin, California (2), 10 a.m.

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon vs. Whitworth, Walla Walla, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 3

College track and field

Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA

Friday, March 4

College track and field

Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell (2), 1 p.m.

Clackamas at Blue Mountain (S), 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Championships, Wichita, Kansas, TBA

College track and field

Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA

College baseball

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell (2), 11 a.m.

Mt. Hood at Blue Mountain (2), noon

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

College baseball

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 6

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 11 a.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.