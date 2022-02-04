Saturday, Feb. 5

Prep girls basketball

Burns at Riverside, 1:30 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 1:30 p.m.

Echo at Bickleton, 2 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 2 p.m.

Vale at Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 3 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 4 p.m.

Griswold at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Vale at Umatilla, 2:30 p.m.

Burns at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Echo at Bickleton, 3:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 3:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 4:45 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 5 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Griswold at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Heppner, Pendleton, Echo/Stanfield, Irrigon, McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen, Pine Eagle, Riverside at Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational, TBA

Hermiston at 3A MCC Districts, TBA

Prep girls wrestling

Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii, Irrigon, Echo/Stanfield at Special District 4, West Albany High School, TBA

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 1 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 2 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 4 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.

College women’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 6 p.m.

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Prep girls basketball

Ione/Arlington at Echo, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 5:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 5:30 p.m.

