Saturday, Jan. 15

Prep boys swimming

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 1 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Dufur at Echo, 2 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 3:15 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Powder Valley at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Klickitat/Glenwood at Ione/Arlington, 4 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Dufur at Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Klickitat/Glenwood at Ione/Arlington, 5:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at Southridge Tournament, TBD

Hermiston at Ellensburg Tournament, 9 a.m.

College women’s basketball

BMCC at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.

EOU at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

College men’s basketball

BMCC at Wenatchee Valley, 4 p.m.

College women’s wrestling

EOU at Oregon Wrestling Classic, Redmond, 11:45 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla vs. Douglas at MLK YODA Tournament, Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

BMCC vs. Northern Idaho, 2 p.m.

College men’s basketball

BMCC vs. Northern Idaho, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Prep boys basketball

Huntington at Long Creek/Ukiah, 4:30 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Echo at Condon, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.