Saturday, Jan. 15
Prep boys swimming
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 1 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Dufur at Echo, 2 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 3:15 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Powder Valley at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Klickitat/Glenwood at Ione/Arlington, 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Dufur at Echo, 3:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Klickitat/Glenwood at Ione/Arlington, 5:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at Southridge Tournament, TBD
Hermiston at Ellensburg Tournament, 9 a.m.
College women’s basketball
BMCC at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
EOU at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.
College men’s basketball
BMCC at Wenatchee Valley, 4 p.m.
College women’s wrestling
EOU at Oregon Wrestling Classic, Redmond, 11:45 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
Umatilla vs. Douglas at MLK YODA Tournament, Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
BMCC vs. Northern Idaho, 2 p.m.
BMCC vs. Northern Idaho, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Huntington at Long Creek/Ukiah, 4:30 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Echo at Condon, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.
