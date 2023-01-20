Saturday, Jan. 21
Prep boys basketball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 2:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Lyle/Wishram, 3:30 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Elgin at Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Nyssa at McLoughlin, 4:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 3:15 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Lyle/Wishram, 2 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Elgin at Echo, 3 p.m.
Nyssa at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Union at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Riverside at Screamin Eagle, Santiam Christian, 10 a.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Othello Lady Huskie Invite, 9 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Boys basketball
Ione/Arlington at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Ione/Arlington at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Girls bowling
Hermiston at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.
Dayville at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at Baker, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 5:45 p.m.
Dayville at Pilot Rock, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Echo, 6 p.m.
Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at West Linn, TBD
Pendleton at Baker, 6 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Vale, TBD
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Umatilla at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Grant Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Ontario, 7 p.m. (MT)
Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Grant Union, TBD
Vale at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Horizon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at Ontario, 5:30 p.m. (MT)
Richland at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Irrigon at Grant Union, TBD
Echo at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Vale at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Horizon Christian, 6 p.m.
Griswold at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Griswold at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Pasco, 3:15 p.m.
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Elgin, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Pendleton at Colton Holly Memorial Tournament, Wilsonville, TBD
Irrigon/Umatilla, Heppner at BEO Invitational, Heppner, TBD
Girls wrestling
Riverside at Hood River Invitational, TBD
Prep swimming
Pendleton boys and girls at Baker, TBD
Hermiston boys at MCC Championships, Cheney, 2 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 2 p.m.
