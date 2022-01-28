Schedule subject to change

Saturday, Jan. 29

College baseball

Eastern Oregon vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State, Glendale, Arizona, 9 a.m.

Eastern Oregon Vs. Benedictine Mesa, Glendale, Arizona, 1 p.m.

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Clackamas Open, 9 a.m.

College women’s wrestling

Big Bend at Eastern Oregon, noon

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 2 p.m.

Corban at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 4 p.m.

Corban at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 2 p.m.

Echo at Horizon Christian/Hood River, 2 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa, 3 p.m.

Southridge at Hermiston, 3:15 p.m.

Umatilla at Burns, 3:30 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Ontario at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.

Imbler at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Echo at Horizon Christian/Hood River, 3:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Burns, 3:30 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa, 4:30 p.m.

Southridge at Hermiston, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Burns, 5 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Imbler at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.

Ontario at McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Heppner, Pendleton, Irrigon, Echo/Stanfield, Hermiston, McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen, Riverside at Irrigon JV Invite, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

College women’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Washington State, 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at Nyssa, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Vale, 3 p.m.

Bickleton at Echo, 5 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 5:45 p.m.

Nixyaawii at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at Vale, 4:30 p.m.

Bickleton at Echo, 6:30 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 7 p.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

