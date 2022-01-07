Schedule subject to change

Saturday, Jan. 8

Prep girls basketball

Ellensburg at Hermiston, 1 p.m.

McLoughlin at Ontario, 3 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 4 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Echo at Bickleton, 4 p.m.

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Ione/Arlington, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Ellensburg at Hermiston, 2:45 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Echo at Bickleton, 5:30 p.m.

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Ione/Arlington, 5:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

EOU vs. Multnomah, 3 p.m.

Preps boys wrestling

Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Riverside at Jo-Hi Invitational, noon

Hermiston at Rollie Lane, Nampa, Idaho, TBD

Prep swimming

Pendleton at Jay Rowen Invite, Redmond, TBD

Monday, Jan. 10

Prep girls basketball

Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Stanfield at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Prep girls bowling

Kennewick at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Chiawana, 5:45 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Prep boys swimming

Hermiston at Hood River Valley, 3:15 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Hanford, 3:30 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, TBD

Friday, Jan. 14

Prep girls basketball

Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 5 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Baker at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Joseph at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.

Echo at Klickitat/Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Trout Lake, 6 p.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

Burns at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Baker at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Joseph at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Klickitat/Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Trout Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

