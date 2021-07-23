Saturday, July 24

Youth baseball

Hodgen Distributing at La Grande Tournament

Pepsi Diamondjaxx Tournament, Bob White Field

Oregon State Little League Major Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m., Troutdale

Sunday, July 25

Oregon State Little League Major Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, Troutdale

Monday, July 26

Oregon State Little League Major Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, Troutdale

Tuesday, July 27

Oregon State Little League Major Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, Troutdale

Wednesday, July 28

Oregon State Little League Major Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, Troutdale

Thursday, July 29

Oregon State Little League Major Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, Troutdale

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.