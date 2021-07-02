Saturday, July 3
Youth baseball
Spokane Tournament: Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. TBD; Hodgen Distributing vs. TBD
Sunday, July 4
Youth baseball
Spokane Tournament: Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. TBD; Hodgen Distributing vs. TBD
Monday, July 5
No events scheduled
Tuesday, July 6
Youth baseball
The Dalles at Hodgen Distributing, (2), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Youth baseball
La Grande at Pepsi Diamondjaxx, (2), 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Youth baseball
Hodgen Distributing at Selah, (2), 5 p.m.
Friday, July 9
No events scheduled
Saturday, July 10
Youth baseball
Walla Walla Grizzlies at Pepsi Diamondjaxx, (2), 11 a.m., at BMCC
