Schedule subject to change

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Prep boys basketball

Crosshill Christian at Nixyaawii, 12:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 3 p.m.

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 1:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Heppner at Pine Eagle, 11 a.m.

Hood River, The Dalles at Pendleton, at Happy Canyon Arena, 6 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 14

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Echo at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Pendleton at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

BMC playoffs: Heppner vs. Union, at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Prep bowling

Pasco at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

Prep boys basketball

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7p.m.

McLoughlin at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Hermiston at MCC Championships, TBD

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Prep boys basketball

Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Heppner at district tournament, Culver, TBD

