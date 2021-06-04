SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Prep boys basketball
Richland at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Enterprise at Echo, 11:30 a.m.
Griswold at Cove, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.
Enterprise at Echo, 10 a.m.
Prep wrestling
Richland, Hanford, Pasco, Chiawana, Kennewick, Kamiakin, Southridge, Walla Walla at Hermiston, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
Prep boys basketball
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Joseph at Echo, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Heppner, Irrigon at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Prep bowling
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Prep boys basketball
Nixyaawii at Baker, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla JV at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Nixyaawii at Baker, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Hanford at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Pendleton, McLoughlin at La Grande, TBD
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
Prep boys basketball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Heppner at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Prep bowling
Hermiston at Richland, 3:30 p.m.
Prep swimming
Hermiston at MCC Championships, Richland, TBD
IMC meet at Pendleton, noon
