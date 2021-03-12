SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Prep football

Irrigon at Riverside (scrimmage), 5 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 2 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, noon

Irrigon at McLoughlin, noon

Crook County at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hood River Valley at Hermiston, noon

Ontario at Pendleton, noon

McLoughlin at The Dalles/Dufur, noon

Prep boys soccer

The Dalles/Dufur at McLoughlin, noon

Umatilla at Riverside, noon

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at Kennewick MCC meet, 10 a.m.

McLoughlin at Pioneer Invite, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 15

Prep volleyball

Irrigon at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 5 p.m.

Condon at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Pendleton, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Ontario at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at Chiawana (2), 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

Prep volleyball

McLoughlin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep cross-country

The Dalles at Pendleton, Birch Creek, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Prep football

Grant Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

Imbler at Pilot Rock, 5 p.m.

Prep volleyball

The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Umatilla, Ione at Mustang Invite, 3 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Redmond at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Prep football

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

South Wasco County at Echo, 7 p.m.

Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Grant Union at Heppner, noon

Weston-McEwen JV at Griswold, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Riverside at Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Trout Lake at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Prep football

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 1 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Hermiston at Hood River, 2:45 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 11 a.m.

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 11 a.m.

Stanfield at Grant Union, noon

Heppner at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Echo at Condon, noon

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at Richland MCC meet, 10 a.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Chiawana, noon

McLoughlin at Pendleton JV, noon

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.