SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Prep football
Irrigon at Riverside (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 2 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, noon
Irrigon at McLoughlin, noon
Crook County at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hood River Valley at Hermiston, noon
Ontario at Pendleton, noon
McLoughlin at The Dalles/Dufur, noon
Prep boys soccer
The Dalles/Dufur at McLoughlin, noon
Umatilla at Riverside, noon
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at Kennewick MCC meet, 10 a.m.
McLoughlin at Pioneer Invite, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, MARCH 15
Prep volleyball
Irrigon at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Condon at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Pendleton, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Ontario at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Chiawana (2), 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
Prep volleyball
McLoughlin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep cross-country
The Dalles at Pendleton, Birch Creek, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
Prep football
Grant Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Imbler at Pilot Rock, 5 p.m.
Prep volleyball
The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Umatilla, Ione at Mustang Invite, 3 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Redmond at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
Prep football
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 7 p.m.
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Grant Union at Heppner, noon
Weston-McEwen JV at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Riverside at Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Trout Lake at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Prep football
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 1 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at Hood River, 2:45 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 11 a.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, noon
Heppner at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Echo at Condon, noon
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at Richland MCC meet, 10 a.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Chiawana, noon
McLoughlin at Pendleton JV, noon
