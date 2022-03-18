Saturday, March 19
Prep baseball
Stanfield/Echo at White Salmon (2), 1 p.m.
Prep softball
Hermiston vs. Central Valley, at Richland, 2:30 p.m.
Hermiston vs. Sandpoint, at Richland, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at Richland Jamboree, 11 a.m.
College baseball
Clark at Blue Mountain (2), noon
College softball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain (2), noon
Sunday, March 20
College baseball
Clark at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.
Monday, March 21
Prep baseball
RL Tournament at Pendleton, TBD
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Sherman, at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Sherman at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, UVC Spring Break Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 11 a.m.
Vernonia at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Knappa, at Riverside, 1:30 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Centennial, Hawks Invitational, 2 p.m.
Pendleton v. Central Catholic, Hawks Invitational, TBD
Knappa at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep golf
Hermiston at MCC pod, Veterans Memorial Golf Course, noon
Tuesday, March 22
Prep baseball
RL Tournament at Pendleton, TBD
Pilot Rock vs. North Bend, UVC Spring Break Tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton vs. Clackamas, Hawks Invitational, 8 a.m.
Vernonia at Irrigon (2), 11 a.m.
Knappa at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.
Oakridge at Pilot Rock (2), 1 p.m.
Pendleton vs. McDaniel, Hawks Invitational, 2 p.m.
Sunnyside Christian (WA) at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2:30 p.m.
Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep tennis
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
Prep baseball
RL Tournament at Pendleton, TBD
Pilot Rock vs. Lost River, UVC Spring Break Tournament, 10 a.m.
Prep softball
Oakridge at Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.
Thursday, March 24
Prep baseball
Riverside at White Salmon, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Heppner, Pilot Rock, Irrigon, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Bulldog invite, Hermiston, TBD
Friday, March 25
Prep baseball
Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Pilot Rock vs. Burns, Union Spring Bash, noon
Umatilla vs. Seaside, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, noon
Umatilla vs. Valley Catholic, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, 4 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford (2), 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Bonanza, Union Spring Bash, 4:30 p.m.
College baseball
Southwestern Oregon at Blue Mountain (2), noon
College softball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Prep softball
Umatilla vs. Stayton, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, 10 a.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Warrenton, Union Spring Bash, 11 a.m.
Boys soccer
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Track and field
McLoughlin at Hawks Invite, College Place, 10 a.m.
College baseball
Southwestern Oregon at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.
College softball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.