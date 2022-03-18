Saturday, March 19

Prep baseball

Stanfield/Echo at White Salmon (2), 1 p.m.

Prep softball

Hermiston vs. Central Valley, at Richland, 2:30 p.m.

Hermiston vs. Sandpoint, at Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at Richland Jamboree, 11 a.m.

College baseball

Clark at Blue Mountain (2), noon

College softball

North Idaho at Blue Mountain (2), noon

Sunday, March 20

College baseball

Clark at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.

Monday, March 21

Prep baseball

RL Tournament at Pendleton, TBD

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 11 a.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Sherman, at Riverside, 2 p.m.

Sherman at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, UVC Spring Break Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 11 a.m.

Vernonia at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Knappa, at Riverside, 1:30 p.m.

Pendleton vs. Centennial, Hawks Invitational, 2 p.m.

Pendleton v. Central Catholic, Hawks Invitational, TBD

Knappa at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep golf

Hermiston at MCC pod, Veterans Memorial Golf Course, noon

Tuesday, March 22

Prep baseball

RL Tournament at Pendleton, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. North Bend, UVC Spring Break Tournament, 12:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton vs. Clackamas, Hawks Invitational, 8 a.m.

Vernonia at Irrigon (2), 11 a.m.

Knappa at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

Oakridge at Pilot Rock (2), 1 p.m.

Pendleton vs. McDaniel, Hawks Invitational, 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian (WA) at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2:30 p.m.

Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23

Prep baseball

RL Tournament at Pendleton, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Lost River, UVC Spring Break Tournament, 10 a.m.

Prep softball

Oakridge at Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 24

Prep baseball

Riverside at White Salmon, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Heppner, Pilot Rock, Irrigon, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Bulldog invite, Hermiston, TBD

Friday, March 25

Prep baseball

Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Pilot Rock vs. Burns, Union Spring Bash, noon

Umatilla vs. Seaside, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, noon

Umatilla vs. Valley Catholic, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Hanford (2), 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Bonanza, Union Spring Bash, 4:30 p.m.

College baseball

Southwestern Oregon at Blue Mountain (2), noon

College softball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley (2), 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Prep softball

Umatilla vs. Stayton, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, 10 a.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Warrenton, Union Spring Bash, 11 a.m.

Boys soccer

Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Track and field

McLoughlin at Hawks Invite, College Place, 10 a.m.

College baseball

Southwestern Oregon at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.

College softball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), noon

