Schedule subject to change

Saturday, March 26

Prep softball

Umatilla vs. Stayton, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, 10 a.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Warrenton, Union Spring Bash, 11 a.m.

Boys soccer

Southridge at Hermiston, 1 p.m.

Track and field

McLoughlin at Hawks Invite, College Place, 10 a.m.

College baseball

Southwestern Oregon at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.

College softball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), noon

Monday, March 28

Prep golf

Hermiston boys at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

Pendleton girls at Wildhorse, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 29

Prep baseball

Madras at Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at College Place, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton at College Place, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Echo/Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Ione/Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 1 p.m.

Prep golf

Hermiston at MCC pod, Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Prep baseball

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Pendleton JV at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at MCC meet, Hanford, 3:30 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner vs. Riverside, Marker 40 Golf Club, TBD

Pendleton girls at Eagle Crest, Redmond, noon

Prep tennis

La Grande at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Heppner, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Prep baseball

Hermiston at Richland (2), 4 p.m.

Wilsonville at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Pilot Rock at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Grant Union (2), 2 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.

Riverside at White Salmon (2), 3 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Pendleton at La Salle Prep, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner at McLoughlin Invite, Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, noon

Hermiston, Pendleton at Big River Golf Course, TBD

Echo at Dufur Invite, The Dalles, TBD

Track and field

Griswold, Heppner, Ione, Irrigon, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Carnival of Speed, McLoughlin, 10 a.m.

