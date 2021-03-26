SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Prep football

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

Hermiston at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

La Grande at Hermiston, noon

McLoughlin at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Walla Walla, Southridge, Richland, Hanford, Kennewick, Kamiakin, Chiawana, Pasco at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

Prep volleyball

Stanfield at Echo, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Griswold at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Irrigon at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at McLoughin, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Riverside at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at The Dalles, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Prep volleyball

Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.

Griswold at McLoughlin JV, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 5 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

Prep football

Putnam at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Umatilla at Grant Union, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.

Echo at Prairie City, 2 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

La Grande at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep cross-county

McLoughlin at La Grande, TBD

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Prep football

Heppner vs. Toledo at Redmond, 1 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Griswold, 1 p.m.

McLoughlin at Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Crook County at Pendleton, noon

Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at Crook County, noon

Women’s college soccer

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, noon

