Saturday, March 5

Prep girls basketball

3A state tournament: Hermiston vs. TBD, Tacoma Dome

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs.TBD

1A state tournament: Echo vs. TBD

2A state tournament: Stanfield vs. TBD

Prep boys basketball

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs.TBD

2A state tournament: Heppner vs. TBD

3A state tournament: Umatilla, vs. TBD

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Championships, Wichita, Kansas, TBA

College track and field

Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA

College baseball

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell (2), 11 a.m.

Mt. Hood at Blue Mountain (2), noon

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

College baseball

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 11 a.m.

Friday, March 11

College women’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Invite, Jamestown, North Dakota, TBA

College softball

Southwestern Oregon at Blue Mountain (2), noon

British Columbia at Eastern Oregon (2), 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

College women’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Invite, Jamestown, North Dakota, TBA

College softball

British Columbia at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Corban (2), 11 a.m.

Grays Harbor at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon at Boise State Tournament, TBA

Sunday, March 13

College baseball

Grays Harbor at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.