Times subject to change

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Prep baseball

McLoughlin at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Dufur/South Wasco County (2), 11 a.m.

Riverside at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.

Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Heppner/Ione (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 11 a.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph (2), noon

Prep track and field

McLoughlin at Central Idaho Invitational, Lapwai, ID, 10 a.m.

Arlington, Bickleton, Griswold, Horizon Christian, Ione, Klickitat, Mitchell-Spray, Monument, Wheeler at Condon, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 3

Prep girls tennis

Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Hermiston at MCC match, Kennewick, 10 a.m.

Pendleton at Birch Creek, 11 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Hermiston at MCC match, Kennewick, 10 a.m.

Pendleton at Wildhorse, 11 a.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

Prep baseball

Hermiston at Hanford, 5 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (2), 2 p.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Echo/Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Heppner/Ione, 3 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Hermiston at Hanford, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Hermiston at Hanford, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Prep track and field

Pendleton at Hood River, 2 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River, 3 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 5:30 p.m.

College men’s soccer

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.