Times subject to change
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Prep baseball
McLoughlin at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Dufur/South Wasco County (2), 11 a.m.
Riverside at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.
Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Heppner/Ione (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 11 a.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph (2), noon
Prep track and field
McLoughlin at Central Idaho Invitational, Lapwai, ID, 10 a.m.
Arlington, Bickleton, Griswold, Horizon Christian, Ione, Klickitat, Mitchell-Spray, Monument, Wheeler at Condon, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), 1 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 3
Prep girls tennis
Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Hermiston at MCC match, Kennewick, 10 a.m.
Pendleton at Birch Creek, 11 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Hermiston at MCC match, Kennewick, 10 a.m.
Pendleton at Wildhorse, 11 a.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Prep baseball
Hermiston at Hanford, 5 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (2), 2 p.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Echo/Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Heppner/Ione, 3 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Hermiston at Hanford, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Hermiston at Hanford, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
Prep track and field
Pendleton at Hood River, 2 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River, 3 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 5:30 p.m.
College men’s soccer
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
