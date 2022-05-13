Schedule subject to change
Saturday, May 14
Prep baseball
Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.
Dufur at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Pendleton at Crook County (2), noon
Prep softball
Crook County at Pendleton (2), noon
3A District 8: Mead at Hermiston, 1 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
3A state playoffs: Hermiston at Peninsula, TBD
Track and field
MCC Championships at Hermiston, 10:45 a.m.
Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, noon
Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon
Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, TBD
McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, 10 a.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), noon
Monday, May 16
Prep golf
5A boys state tournament, Trysting Tree Golf Club, Corvallis, TBD
Tuesday, May 17
Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Touchet at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Pendleton JV at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Sherman (2), 2 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Hermiston at District 8 Championships, Spokane, TBD
Pendleton at 5A state meet, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
1A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
2A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
3A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
4A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
