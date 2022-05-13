Schedule subject to change

Saturday, May 14

Prep baseball

Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.

Dufur at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Pendleton at Crook County (2), noon

Prep softball

Crook County at Pendleton (2), noon

3A District 8: Mead at Hermiston, 1 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

3A state playoffs: Hermiston at Peninsula, TBD

Track and field

MCC Championships at Hermiston, 10:45 a.m.

Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, noon

Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon

Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, TBD

McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, 10 a.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 1 p.m.

College softball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), noon

Monday, May 16

Prep golf

5A boys state tournament, Trysting Tree Golf Club, Corvallis, TBD

Tuesday, May 17

Prep baseball

Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Touchet at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.

Prep golf

5A boys state tournament, Trysting Tree Golf Club, Corvallis, TBD

Wednesday, May 18

Prep softball

Pendleton JV at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Prep baseball

Weston-McEwen at Sherman (2), 2 p.m.

Friday, May 20

Prep baseball

Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Hermiston at District 8 Championships, Spokane, TBD

Pendleton at 5A state meet, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

1A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

2A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

3A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

4A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.