SATURDAY, MAY 15

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Richland at Hermiston, 5 p.m.

Prep baseball

Crook County at Pendleton (2), 11 a.m.

Union/Cove at McLoughlin (2), 11 a.m.

Riverside at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon

Grant Union/Prairie City at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton at Crook County (2), 11 a.m.

Union/Cove at Umatilla (2), 11 a.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 11 a.m.

Prep track and field

IMC District Championships at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, Ontario, 10 a.m.

Griswold at Jo-Hi Invite, 11 a.m.

Prep wrestling

Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 5:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 16

College baseball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 17

College men’s basketball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 18

Prep boys basketball

Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, TBD

Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, TBD

Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Prep bowling

Hermiston at Southridge, 2 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

Prep boys basketball

Griswold at Umatilla JV, 6 p.m.

Baker at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Baker at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Prep baseball

TBA at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m. (loser out)

College women’s soccer

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

