Times subject to change
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Richland at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Prep baseball
Crook County at Pendleton (2), 11 a.m.
Union/Cove at McLoughlin (2), 11 a.m.
Riverside at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon
Grant Union/Prairie City at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton at Crook County (2), 11 a.m.
Union/Cove at Umatilla (2), 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 11 a.m.
Prep track and field
IMC District Championships at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, Ontario, 10 a.m.
Griswold at Jo-Hi Invite, 11 a.m.
Prep wrestling
Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 5:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
College baseball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 17
College men’s basketball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Prep boys basketball
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, TBD
Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, TBD
Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Prep bowling
Hermiston at Southridge, 2 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Prep boys basketball
Griswold at Umatilla JV, 6 p.m.
Baker at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Baker at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Prep baseball
TBA at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m. (loser out)
College women’s soccer
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.