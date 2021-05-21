Schedule is subject to change

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Prep boys basketball

Chiawana at Hermiston, 5 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 12:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Chiawana, 1 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.

Prep wrestling

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 8 a.m.

Prep baseball

IMC title game: Hood River Valley at Pendleton, noon

2A state semifinals: Heppner vs. Glide, 1 p.m. at Stayton High School

Prep softball

IMC title game: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 2:30 p.m.

Prep track and field

Pendleton at 5A Invitational, Wilsonville, 10 a.m.

2A State Championships: Stanfield/Echo, Heppner, Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock at Union, 10 a.m.

1A State Championships: Ione at EOU in La Grande, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 23

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 24

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Prep boys basketball

Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Horizon Christian at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Cove at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Horizon Christian at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Prep bowling

Kennewick at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 6:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Prep boys basketball

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.

Grant Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Dufur at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla JV at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.

Grant Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Grant Union at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Trout Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Heppner, McLoughlin at Irrigon, TBD

Prep bowling

Hermiston at Hanford, 3:30 p.m.

