Schedule is subject to change
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Prep boys basketball
Chiawana at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 12:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Chiawana, 1 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.
Prep wrestling
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 8 a.m.
Prep baseball
IMC title game: Hood River Valley at Pendleton, noon
2A state semifinals: Heppner vs. Glide, 1 p.m. at Stayton High School
Prep softball
IMC title game: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 2:30 p.m.
Prep track and field
Pendleton at 5A Invitational, Wilsonville, 10 a.m.
2A State Championships: Stanfield/Echo, Heppner, Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock at Union, 10 a.m.
1A State Championships: Ione at EOU in La Grande, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), 1 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Enterprise, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Echo at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Prep boys basketball
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Horizon Christian at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Cove at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Horizon Christian at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Prep bowling
Kennewick at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 6:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
Prep boys basketball
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Dufur at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla JV at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Trout Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Heppner, McLoughlin at Irrigon, TBD
Prep bowling
Hermiston at Hanford, 3:30 p.m.
