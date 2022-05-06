Schedule subject to change

Saturday, May 7

Prep baseball

Heppner at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.

Pilot Rock at Dufur (2), 11 a.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union (2), noon

Track and field

Griswold, Heppner, Ione at Condon Invitational, 1 p.m.

Pirate Senior Night Relays, Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

State play-in game: Mt. Spokane at Hermiston, 11 a.m.

Boys soccer

MCC-GSL District 8 tournament: Hermiston at Mead, noon

College baseball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

College softball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), noon

Monday, May 9

Prep baseball

Irrigon at Pendleton JV, 4:30 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner, Echo at district championships, Birch Creek Golf Club, TBD

Pendleton girls at district championships, Greenback at Heron Lakes, Portland, 10:40 a.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Prep baseball

Joseph at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla (2), 3 p.m.

Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Union, 4 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30p.m.

Prep softball

Umatilla at McLoughlin (2), 4 p.m.

La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner, Echo at district championships, Birch Creek Golf Club, TBD

Pendleton girls at district championships, Great Blue at Heron Lakes, Portland, 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, May 11

College baseball

Spokane at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton boys and girls at IMC district tournament, Redmond

Thursday, May 12

Prep baseball

Sherman at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Prep baseball

Riverside at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Heppner at Lyle (2), 2 p.m.

Irrigon at Vale (2), 2 p.m. (MT)

Ontario at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Riverside at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Irrigon at Vale (2), 2 p.m. (MT)

Heppner/Ione at Union (2), 2 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.

Grant Union at Pilot Rock (2), 2 p.m.

Ontario at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.

Track and field

Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo at District 2A-5 Championships, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.

Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon

MCC Championships at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, 3 p.m.

Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton boys and girls at IMC district tournament, Redmond, TBD

College softball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Prep baseball

Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.

Dufur at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Pendleton at Crook County (2), noon

Prep softball

Crook County at Pendleton (2), noon

Track and field

McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, 10 a.m.

MCC Championships at Hermiston, 10:45 a.m.

Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, noon

Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon

Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, TBD

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 1 p.m.

College softball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), noon

