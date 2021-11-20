Saturday, Nov. 20

Prep football

2A state semifinals: Heppner vs. Coquille at McMinnville High School, noon

College women’s basketball

Eastern Oregon vs. Montana Western, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Lower Columbia at Blue Mountain, 5 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain vs. Mountain Home AFB, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBA

College women’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBA

College women’s basketball

Clark at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Kennewick, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Davis, 5:45 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

