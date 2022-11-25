Sports writer
Saturday, Nov. 26
Prep football
2A state championship game
Weston-McEwen vs. Oakland, Hillsboro Stadium, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Girls bowling
Hanford at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Gladstone, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Stevenson (Washington) at Irrigon, 6:30 p.m.
Umatilla at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Gladstone at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Stevenson (Washington) at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Heppner at Echo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Hermiston at Southridge, 3 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Sunnyside at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Sunnyside at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Prairie City at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
La Grande at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie City at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Hermiston at Ellensburg, 7:15 p.m.
St. Helens at Pendleton, Red Lion Tourney, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Damascus, at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 4:30 p.m.
Echo vs. Adrian, at Union H.S., 4:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Pine Eagle, at Cove H.S., 4:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Four Rivers at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Joseph, at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Ellensburg, 5:45 p.m.
St. Helens at Pendleton, Red Lion Tourney, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD
Pilot Rock vs. Pine Eagle, at Cove H.S., 3 p.m.
Echo vs. Adrian, at Union H.S., 3 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Joseph, Ione Basketball Bonanza, 6 p.m.
Griswold at Prescott, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Four Rivers at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Hermiston at Kennewick Lioness Invite, 2 p.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Annie Fowler
