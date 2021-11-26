Saturday, Nov. 26

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain, Best Western Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 28

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Davis, 5:45 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hanford at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon vs. Northwestern (Iowa) at NAIA National Tournament, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Prep girls basketball

Milwaukie at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Irrigon. 6 p.m.

Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Stanfield at Irrigon. 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Condon at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon vs. College of Saint Mary (Nebraska) at NAIA National Tournament, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Richland, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Griswold at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Griswold at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD

Prep swimming

Pendleton at Hillsboro, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Prep girls basketball

Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD

Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD

Sunnyside at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

McLoughlin at College Place, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Sherman at Sherman County Invite, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington vs. Damascus Christian at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Imbler at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Pendleton vs. Crescent Valley at Ridgeview Tournament, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD

Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 6 p.m.

Echo vs. Union at Lions Tournament, Union, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton vs. Liberty at Wilsonville Tournament, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at College Place, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Imbler at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Sherman at Sherman County Invite, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington vs. Damascus Christian at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Heppner at Enterprise Invitational, 10 a.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain vs. Highline at Spokane, 3:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD

