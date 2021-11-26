Saturday, Nov. 26
College men’s basketball
Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain, Best Western Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.
Sunday Nov. 28
College men’s basketball
Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Davis, 5:45 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Hanford at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon vs. Northwestern (Iowa) at NAIA National Tournament, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Prep girls basketball
Milwaukie at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Irrigon. 6 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Stanfield at Irrigon. 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Condon at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon vs. College of Saint Mary (Nebraska) at NAIA National Tournament, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m.
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Richland, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.
Griswold at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Umatilla at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Griswold at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD
Prep swimming
Pendleton at Hillsboro, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Prep girls basketball
Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD
Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD
Sunnyside at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
McLoughlin at College Place, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Sherman at Sherman County Invite, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Damascus Christian at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Imbler at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Crescent Valley at Ridgeview Tournament, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD
Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 6 p.m.
Echo vs. Union at Lions Tournament, Union, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Liberty at Wilsonville Tournament, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at College Place, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Imbler at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Sherman at Sherman County Invite, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Damascus Christian at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Heppner at Enterprise Invitational, 10 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain vs. Highline at Spokane, 3:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.