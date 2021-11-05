Saturday, Nov. 6

Prep football

2A state playoffs: Weston-McEwen at Toledo, 1 p.m.

2A state playoffs: Regis at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Heppner at 2A/1A State Championships, Lane Community College, 10:35 a.m.

Hermiston at 3A State Championships, Pasco, 1 p.m.

Pendleton at 5A State Championships, Lane Community College, 2:20 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

5A quarterfinals: Pendleton at La Salle, noon

3A/2A/1A quarterfinals: Riverside at Oregon Episcopal, 1:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

3A/2A/1A quarterfinals: Pleasant Hill at Riverside, 3 p.m.

4A quarterfinals: McLoughlin at Philomath, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

District 8 playoffs: Ridgeline at Hermiston (loser out), 1 p.m.

College football

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, noon

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.

College men’s wrestling

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.

College women’s wrestling

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Mountaineer Open, La Grande, 9 a.m.

College women’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Mountaineer Open, La Grande, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, TBA

College men’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, TBA

College women’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, TBA

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Idaho State, exhibition, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

College volleyball

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain College, LC Women’s Basketball Tournament, Lewiston, Idaho, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

College football

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

