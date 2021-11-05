On the slate: Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Nov. 6Prep football2A state playoffs: Weston-McEwen at Toledo, 1 p.m.2A state playoffs: Regis at Heppner, 4 p.m.Prep cross-countryHeppner at 2A/1A State Championships, Lane Community College, 10:35 a.m.Hermiston at 3A State Championships, Pasco, 1 p.m.Pendleton at 5A State Championships, Lane Community College, 2:20 p.m.Prep girls soccer5A quarterfinals: Pendleton at La Salle, noon3A/2A/1A quarterfinals: Riverside at Oregon Episcopal, 1:30 p.m.Prep boys soccer3A/2A/1A quarterfinals: Pleasant Hill at Riverside, 3 p.m.4A quarterfinals: McLoughlin at Philomath, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballDistrict 8 playoffs: Ridgeline at Hermiston (loser out), 1 p.m.College footballEastern Oregon at College of Idaho, noonCollege volleyballEastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.College men’s wrestlingSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.College women’s wrestlingGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 7College men’s wrestlingEastern Oregon at Mountaineer Open, La Grande, 9 a.m.College women’s wrestlingEastern Oregon at Mountaineer Open, La Grande, 9 a.m.Tuesday, Nov. 9College volleyballEastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, TBACollege men’s soccerEastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, TBACollege women’s soccerEastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, TBACollege men’s basketballEastern Oregon at Idaho State, exhibition, 6 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 10College volleyballSpokane at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.College women’s basketballEastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain College, LC Women’s Basketball Tournament, Lewiston, Idaho, 1 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 13College footballSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Tournament Sport Game Quarterfinal Prep State Playoff Championship Volleyball Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
