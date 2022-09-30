Saturday, Oct. 1
Boys prep soccer
Fruitland (Idaho) at Pendleton, noon
Girls prep soccer
Echo/Stanfield at Four Rivers, 3 p.m. (MT)
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Mark Morris Tournament, Longview
Echo at Damascus Christian Tournament, TBD
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, TBD
College Place at McLoughlin, 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Irrigon, noon
Nixyaawii at Elgin, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 1 p.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Stanfield, at Irrigon, 1:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. Grant Union, at Enterprise, 2 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Union, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at 49th annual Sunfair Invitational, Yakima, TBD
McLoughlin, Pendleton, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Big Cross, Pasco, 11 a.m.
College men’s soccer
Columbia Basin College at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Columbia Basin College at Blue Mountain, noon
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Prep volleyball
La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Heppner at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Hermiston at Sunnyside (2), 3:30 p.m.
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 3:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 1 p.m.
College volleyball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 6 pm.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Prep football
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Ontario, 6:30 p.m. (MT)
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Griswold at Union, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Echo at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Riverside at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
La Grande at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Heppner, Pendleton, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Mustang Invite, Heppner, TBD
Friday, Oct. 7
Prep football
Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Powder Valley at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Dufur, 7 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Grant Union, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Nyssa, 7 p.m. (MT)
Prep boys soccer
Nyssa at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Four Rivers at Riverside, 6 p.m.
LCU/SEC at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Nyssa at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Four Rivers at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Nixyaawii at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at Tiger Invite, La Grande, TBD
Hermiston at Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational, Lakewood, TBD
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 6 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.