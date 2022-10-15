Saturday, Oct. 15
Prep volleyball
Elgin at Griswold, 10 a.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 11 a.m.
Union at Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.
Vale at Riverside, 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, noon
Ione/Arlington at Horizon Christian, noon
Burns at McLoughlin, 1 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.
Union at Griswold, 2 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Weston-McEwen (at Stanfield), 2 p.m.
Heppner vs. Enterprise, at Grant Union, 2 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Southridge, noon
Umatilla at Nyssa, 11 a.m. (MT)
McLoughlin at Four Rivers, 11 a.m. (MT)
Stanfield/Echo at Riverside 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Four Rivers, 1 p.m. (MT)
Umatilla at Nyssa, 1 p.m. (MT)
Long Creek at Riverside, 3 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, noon
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Prep volleyball
La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Prescott, 4 p.m.
College volleyball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Baker, 4 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Prep cross-country
McLoughlin at LaPine Invitational, TBD
Thursday, Oct. 20
Prep football
Stanfield at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Echo, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Baker at Pendleton, 6 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Baker, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at MCC Championships at Hanford, TBD
Heppner, McLoughlin, Pilot Rock at Gold Rush Run, John Day, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Prep football
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Echo at Wheeler Co., 7 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Nyssa at Echo/Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Yakima, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Prep volleyball
Southridge at Hermiston, 1 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Four Rivers at Echo/Stanfield, TBD
College men’s soccer
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, noon
