Saturday, Oct. 16
Prep volleyball
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 10 a.m.
Griswold at Joseph, 10 a.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 11 a.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.
Nixyaawii at Joseph, 1 p.m.
Griswold at Wallowa, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Grant Union at Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 2 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 3 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Four Rivers at Irrigon, 11 a.m.
Ontario at McLoughlin, noon
Nyssa at Riverside, noon
Prep boys soccer
Four Rivers at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Ontario at McLoughlin, 1:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 2 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 2:15 p.m.
Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, noon
Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 8 p.m.
College cross-country
Eastern Oregon at LC State Warrior Invitational, TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Prep volleyball
Stanfield at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
College volleyball
College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.
Prep cross-country
McLoughlin at Pioneer Run, Milton-Freewater, TBD
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Prep football
Irrigon at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Baker at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.
Ridgeview a Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at MCC Championships, Hanford, noon
Heppner, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Gold Rush Run, John Day, TBD
Prep girls soccer
Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Prep football
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Sherman, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Cove, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Umatilla at Nyssa, 2 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Umatilla at Nyssa, noon
College volleyball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
College football
Eastern Oregon at MSU-Northern, noon
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Stanfield/Echo at Nyssa, 11 a.m.
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 11 a.m.
Prep boys soccer
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.
College volleyball
Multnomah at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
College men’s soccer
Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.
