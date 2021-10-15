Saturday, Oct. 16

Prep volleyball

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 10 a.m.

Griswold at Joseph, 10 a.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 11 a.m.

Vale at Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.

Nixyaawii at Joseph, 1 p.m.

Griswold at Wallowa, 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Grant Union at Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.

Vale at Irrigon, 2 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 3 p.m.

Burns at Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Four Rivers at Irrigon, 11 a.m.

Ontario at McLoughlin, noon

Nyssa at Riverside, noon

Prep boys soccer

Four Rivers at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Ontario at McLoughlin, 1:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 2 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 2:15 p.m.

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, noon

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 8 p.m.

College cross-country

Eastern Oregon at LC State Warrior Invitational, TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Prep volleyball

Stanfield at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

College volleyball

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Prep cross-country

McLoughlin at Pioneer Run, Milton-Freewater, TBD

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Prep football

Irrigon at Heppner, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Baker at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview a Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at MCC Championships, Hanford, noon

Heppner, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Gold Rush Run, John Day, TBD

Prep girls soccer

Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Prep football

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Sherman, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Cove, 7 p.m.

Grant Union at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Umatilla at Nyssa, 2 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Umatilla at Nyssa, noon

College volleyball

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

College football

Eastern Oregon at MSU-Northern, noon

Prep volleyball

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Stanfield/Echo at Nyssa, 11 a.m.

Umatilla at Four Rivers, 11 a.m.

Prep boys soccer

Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.

College volleyball

Multnomah at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

College men’s soccer

Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

